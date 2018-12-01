Goodlatte issues statement on passing of former President Bush

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) issued the following statement today following the news that George H.W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States of America, has died at age 94. “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former President George H.W. Bush. He led an amazing life of public service. He guided our nation and the world with his leadership during the end of the Cold War and the first war in Iraq. In 1988, I had the honor of chairing his campaign for President in the 6th District of Virginia and attending the Republican National Convention in New Orleans as a delegate. President Bush will be remembered as a dedicated public servant. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”