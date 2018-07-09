Goodlatte to again be in national spotlight this week

Congressman Bob Goodlatte has another moment in the national spotlight coming later this week. The committee he chairs will conduct a hearing that will feature testimony from a former senior FBI official, one at the center of a political firestorm. Goodlatte and other Republicans say text messages Peter Strzok exchanged show a clear anti-Trump bias at top FBI levels. Democrats say Republicans are trying to undermine special Prosecutor Robert Mueller. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

