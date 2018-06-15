Goodlatte, Warner differ sharply on DOJ report

Virginia Senator Mark Warner says the Justice Department Inspector General’s report released yesterday should lead Republicans to stop trying to claim FBI bias against President Trump’s campaign two years ago. But Republican Congressman Bob Goodlatte says it demonstrates what he calls a shocking contrast in the ways the FBI investigated that campaign and that of Hillary Clinton — and that difference, he says, requires its own separate investigation. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

06-15 Warner-Goodlatte Wrap-WLNI-WEB