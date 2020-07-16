GOP: Northam wrong to threaten pulling business licenses

Virginia Republicans says Governor Northam is going about it all wrong when he threatens to pull licenses from businesses that do not enforce his COVID-19 regulations. Northam said yesterday that a recent surge in case counts led to his warning. But Franklin County State Senator Bill Stanley joined other Republican legislative leaders in saying Northam is going after the wrong source in threatening businesses that have little to no part in the increase. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones:

