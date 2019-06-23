GOP picks challenger over incumbent in House seat fight

June 23rd, 2019 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Republican Party of Virginia’s top committee is backing a hardline conservative over a longtime incumbent in a pitched nomination battle for a state House seat.The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the GOP’s State Central Committee voted Saturday to affirm Scott Wyatt as the party’s nominee over Del. Chris Peace.Some conservatives want Peace out of his Richmond-area seat after he voted last year to expand Medicaid.Previously, Wyatt claimed victory after a local convention picked him while Peace said he was the legitimate nominee after winning a modified primary contest.Peace slammed Saturday’s vote but did not indicate whether he plans to sue or run as an independent.The committee also decided to pick the GOP nominee for the 2020 U.S. Senate race via a primary instead of a convention.

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2019 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom



If you need assistance reviewing any of the information in our FCC Public File
please contact our business office at 540.774.9200 or use the form on the contact us page of this site.