GOP Senate candidates assail lawmakers who approved Medicaid expansion

June 1st, 2018 | Written by:

Republicans running in this month’s primary for U.S. Senate are taking state legislators to task — those who voted to expand Medicaid coverage as part of the next state budget. Delegate Nick Freitas says fellow lawmakers are buying votes from current constituents at the expense of future ones. Corey Stewart says it is another case of weak Republicans in Virginia voting more like Democrats, and that will lead to more GOP defeats in the commonwealth. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

06-01 Candidates-Budget Wrap-WLNI-WEB

 

 

 









