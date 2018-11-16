“Grease Friday” aims to avoid Bedford County “Fatbergs”

The Bedford Regional Water Authority wants customers to recycle the fat and grease from holiday meals — and not pour it down the drain where it can congeal and create clogs and backups. So the authority is distributing “grease buckets” tomorrow at locations in Moneta, Bedford and Forest — asking customers to use them instead of the drain Thanksgiving Day — then return the buckets the next day, dubbed “Grease Friday”. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

Lynchburg does it a little differently — there is no “grease bucket” distribution. City residents are asked to pour leftover fat, oil and grease into sealed containers, then take those containers next Friday to the collection center at River Ridge Mall near Regal Cinemas from 6:00 am to noon.