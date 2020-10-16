Great-niece of Bedford Boy to run marathon in his memory

| By

The great-niece of one of the Bedford Boys is paying tribute to her uncle this weekend. Charlotte Powers, great niece of Bedford Boy Jack Powers (who died on D-Day) will run the virtual Marine Corps Marathon through Bedford on Sunday, ending at the National D-Day Memorial. Powers will be joined by her father and two friends. They also plan to recreate the “Blue Mile” — a tribute to fallen soldiers who have died in active duty — by running past the Bedford Boys banners that line Main and Bridge Streets. They have friends coming in from Richmond, Charlottesville, and Roanoke to set up aid stations along the route. Click here to see Charlotte’s marathon route: