Group works to save Rustburg Middle School

A group of Campbell County residents is trying to save the 101-year-old Rustburg Middle School. Plans call for a new middle school to be built and the old one at least partially demolished. A link to the News & Advance story is here. The Morning Line spoke with former student and now retired teacher and cop Gary Reynolds, as well as former director of the Lynchburg Museum System Doug Harvey about their effort to renovate the school instead: