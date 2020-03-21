Gunshot victim “not cooperative” with Lynchburg police

NEWS RELEASE: LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred last night.

On March 19, 2020 at 11:14 p.m., officers responded to Lynchburg General Hospital after an adult male arrived with multiple gunshot wounds. The gunshot wounds are considered non-life threatening. The victim was not cooperative with law enforcement.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.