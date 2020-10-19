Harrisonburg explosion injures five; investigation underway

Fire officials have determined there are no additional victims from a weekend explosion and fire that injured five people in Harrisonburg. The explosion and fire rocked a strip mall Saturday morning. Officials said two people were flown to University of Virginia’s medical center in serious condition. A message left Sunday with the medical center was not immediately returned. The three other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The blast was so strong that some residents reported their homes shaking. Nearby businesses were forced to close due to damage. The city said an investigation into the cause is ongoing. It is expected to take several days.