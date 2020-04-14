LPD officer tests positive for COVID-19

| By

NEWS RELEASE: LYNCHBURG, Va. – An officer with the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first LPD officer to test positive for the virus. LYNCHBURG, Va. – An officer with the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first LPD officer to test positive for the virus.

The officer is currently in isolation. In consultation with doctors from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the LPD has reviewed all Calls for Service and interactions to ensure that we take appropriate measures for anyone in the department who had extended contact with the officer. As a result, one additional officer has been quarantined. That officer has not shown any signs of illness at this time. As with any individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, the VDH reviews all contact that person had in the community and will contact those affected to provide guidance.