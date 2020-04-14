LPD officer tests positive for COVID-19

NEWS RELEASE: LYNCHBURG, Va. – An officer with the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first LPD officer to test positive for the virus.
The officer is currently in isolation. In consultation with doctors from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the LPD has reviewed all Calls for Service and interactions to ensure that we take appropriate measures for anyone in the department who had extended contact with the officer. As a result, one additional officer has been quarantined. That officer has not shown any signs of illness at this time. As with any individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, the VDH reviews all contact that person had in the community and will contact those affected to provide guidance.
The LPD’s utmost priority is the health and safety of our employees and the community. Since the start of this pandemic, the department has had protocols in place to mitigate the spread of the virus. Our officers practice social distancing whenever possible, wear Personal Protective Equipment, and answer some calls over the phone rather than in person when possible. Additionally, all LPD facilities are closed to the public.
This pandemic is a constantly evolving situation and we will continue to assess our COVID-19 protocols based on information provided by medical professionals.