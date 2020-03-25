Northam, Falwell at odds on Liberty’s reopening

Governor Northam is calling on Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. to close the college down until the coronavirus pandemic subsides. It came at the governor’s daily briefing in Richmond:

Northam joins the list of critics saying bringing some Liberty students back increases the coronavirus risk not only to themselves but to the greater Lynchburg community. But speaking today with Reporter Andre Whitehead, Falwell said while Liberty is not immune from risk, it is not any greater there:

This comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped by more than 100 in the last 24 hours to 391. That is a one-day increase of almost 35%. The governor says it is a combination of more test results coming back and a growing community spread.