Health Officials say area COVID-19 cases have leveled off

Some encouraging news on the COVID front: Just over a week after area health officials warned of a spike in COVID cases, they now say the number has leveled off. Centra’s Dr. Christopher Lewis they’ve seen a drop in cases needing ICU care:

Dr. Lewis says Lynchburg General has had ___ 37 deaths from COVID, 13 of them during the first 11 days of August but they expect that death rate to decrease as well.