Health Officials See Rise in Local COVID-19 Cases

| By

Lynchburg area health officials are concerned about a recent increase in local COVID-19 cases. Dr. Kerry Gateley is with the Central Virginia health district, which he says now has 11-hundred 22 cases:

Centra Health officials say Lynchburg General Hospital has two intensive care units dedicated to COVID patients. Officials are asking residents to continue to wash their hands frequently, observe social distancing guidelines, wear a face covering in public, and stay home if you are sick.