Heritage teacher, former volleyball coach, charged with child sex crime

A long-time Heritage High School teacher and former volleyball coach is charged with a child sex crime in 2009, one prosecutors say involves a former student. Kelly Bryant coached Pioneer volleyball for 18 years, stepping down in the fall of 2017. Lynchburg City Schools sent an alert to parents this afternoon saying Bryant has been placed on administrative leave. School officials say they have no knowledge of any inappropriate contact between Bryant and any current LCS student, but they are notifying parents and guardians in efforts to be sure children are safe.

From Lynchburg Police: On February 10, 2019, as a result of the Lynchburg Police Department CID investigation into the incident, 52-year-old Lynchburg resident Kelly Marylyn Bryant was arrested on one count of Indecent Liberties With a Child By a Custodian (§ 18.2-370.1). This charge was the result of an alleged 2009 incident involving unlawful sexual interaction with a juvenile student who attended Heritage High School at the time. No further information will be released by the LPD.