High School mourns loss of cheerleader days before graduation

A Pittsylvania County high school community is mourning the loss of a senior who died less than a week before graduation. The State Patrol in North Carolina says 18-year-old Brandi Beckelheimer was killed when she fell out of a moving SUV Sunday night — after hanging out of the front passenger window. Beckelheimer was a cheerleader at Tunstall High School, where graduation ceremonies are set for this coming weekend. Troopers say the 17-year-old driver had alcohol in his system, and he faces charges that include driving while impaired and underage DWI. The teens were returning from an outing at Hyco Lake southeast of Danville.

