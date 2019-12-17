High-speed pursuit ends with vehicle into pole at 7th & Federal

What witnesses describe as a high-speed chase came to a sudden conclusion this afternoon at 7th and Federal Streets in Lynchburg when a vehicle struck a utility pole and ended up on its side. Multiple police officers and rescue personnel responded; a witness tells Reporter Andre Whitehead he saw officers approach the vehicle with guns drawn. Whitehead spoke with nearby resident Alan Shiflett, who says he was home when he heaerd a long crash and the power went out:

Police have not yet released information on the incident, including the driver’s name or condition.

