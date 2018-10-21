High winds knock out power to 60,000+ Apco customers

From Appalachian Power Noon Sunday: The power is out for more than 60,000 Appalachian Power customers after an unexpected wind storm swept through the service area late Saturday into early Sunday morning. The storm, which was not forecasted, included gusts of almost 60 MPH, which impacted electric service. The hardest hit areas are in West Virginia where more than 46,000 customers are currently without power. In Virginia, more than 14,000 customers do not have electric service. Our employees are assessing the situation this morning to determine the full impact on transmission stations and distribution lines. As outages are cleared, crews will move into these more heavily damaged areas to assist in restoration. Customers in these areas should check the Outage Map at www.AppalachianPower/OutageMap for the most up-to-date restoration times.

Areas with large numbers of customers affected by the storm include:

West Virginia Counties # of Customers Out Kanawha 14,124 Raleigh 5,555 Greenbrier 4,066 Wayne 4,062 Logan 3,743 Putnam 2,095

Virginia Counties # of Customers Out Grayson 5,654 Floyd 1,601 Roanoke 1,588 Montgomery 1,266

In West Virginia, the bulk of customers should see power restored by Monday evening. However, in isolated instances where damage is most severe, restoration could extend into Tuesday. Most areas in Virginia should see power restored later tonight. Where damage is most severe, though, restoration could extend into Monday

A majority of customers could see their power restored well before these estimated times. New restoration times may be available for the outages in your area. Check our Outage Map at www.AppalachianPower/OutageMap for more info.