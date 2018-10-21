High winds knock out power to 60,000+ Apco customers

From Appalachian Power Noon Sunday: The power is out for more than 60,000 Appalachian Power customers after an unexpected wind storm swept through the service area late Saturday into early Sunday morning. The storm, which was not forecasted, included gusts of almost 60 MPH, which impacted electric service. The hardest hit areas are in West Virginia where more than 46,000 customers are currently without power. In Virginia, more than 14,000 customers do not have electric service. Our employees are assessing the situation this morning to determine the full impact on transmission stations and distribution lines.  As outages are cleared, crews will move into these more heavily damaged areas to assist in restoration. Customers in these areas should check the Outage Map at www.AppalachianPower/OutageMap for the most up-to-date restoration times.

Areas with large numbers of customers affected by the storm include: 

West Virginia Counties # of Customers Out
Kanawha 14,124
Raleigh 5,555
Greenbrier 4,066
Wayne 4,062
Logan 3,743
Putnam 2,095
Virginia Counties # of Customers Out
Grayson 5,654
Floyd 1,601
Roanoke 1,588
Montgomery 1,266

In West Virginia, the bulk of customers should see power restored by Monday evening. However, in isolated instances where damage is most severe, restoration could extend into Tuesday. Most areas in Virginia should see power restored later tonight. Where damage is most severe, though, restoration could extend into Monday

A majority of customers could see their power restored well before these estimated times. New restoration times may be available for the outages in your area. Check our Outage Map at www.AppalachianPower/OutageMap for more info.

 

 









