Hikers’ shelter at Sharp Top getting some long-needed repairs

May 1st, 2018 | Written by:

Photo: NPS

A well-known shelter for hikers at Peaks of Otter is getting some long-needed repairs this summer. It is one of many Blue Ridge Parkway projects and activities that are featured at a “season preview” today in Roanoke. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones.

05-01 Sharp Top Shelter Wrap-WLNI-WEB

The shelter’s restoration is one of many Blue Ridge Parkway projects and activities you can learn more about at today’s season preview in Roanoke. It runs from 4:00 until 6:00 at the Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Visitor Center, located in a former railroad station by the Hotel Roanoke.

Election Results

 









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test