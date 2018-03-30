Hillcats: Opening-day roster includes four top-ranked baseball prospects

From the Lynchburg Hillcats: The Cleveland Indians have announced their minor league assignments and the Lynchburg Hillcats now have an Opening Day roster in advance of their home-opener on April 5. Of the 26 players listed on the roster, 12 of them have played for the Hillcats previously, and 11 earned a championship ring with Lynchburg in 2017. The roster breakdown includes eight right-handed pitchers, five left-handed pitchers, two catchers, six infielders and five outfielders. Lynchburg’s roster represents the nationalities of five different countries, including the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Taiwan and the United States. The Hillcats will carry a total of four prospects that MLB.com considers to be ranked in the Indians Top-30. Outfielder Conner Capel checks in at No. 12, left-hander Sam Hentges is pegged at No. 17, catcher Logan Ice is ranked No. 21, and outfielder Mitch Longo sits at No. 27.

2018 Hillcats Roster

Pitchers:

RHP: Justin Garza, Luis Jimenez, Kieran Lovegrove, Henry Martinez, Micah Miniard, Jake Paulson, Zach Plesac, Dalbert Siri.

LHP: Sam Hentges, Ben Krauth, Anderson Polanco, Billy Strode, Tanner Tully.

Catchers: Li-Jen Chu, Logan Ice.

Infielders: Erlin Cerda, Gavin Collins, Anthony Miller, Alexis Pantoja, Emmanuel Tapia, Luke Wakamatsu.

Outfielders: Trenton Brooks, Conner Capel, Jodd Carter, Mitch Longo, Connor Marabell.

The Hillcats will open defense of their Carolina League Championship on Thursday night, as they host the Down East Wood Ducks at Lynchburg City Stadium. Gates open at 5 p.m. and first pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday night will feature a Schedule Magnet giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. In addition, Opening Night is also a Thirsty Thursday, with $2 Miller Lite and $2 Yuengling drafts.