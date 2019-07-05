Hillcats apologize for “lackluster” fireworks show, offer free game Saturday

The Lynchburg Hillcats organization is issuing an apology for what it calls last night’s “lackluster” fireworks show after the game. Hillcats president Chris Jones says they are addressing that issue with the fireworks company. In the meantime, everyone is invited back to City Stadium tomorrow for a night of free baseball — and another fireworks show.

From the Lynchburg Hillcats: “On behalf of the entire Lynchburg Hillcats organization, we would like to apologize to our fans for yesterday’s disappointing fireworks show,” said Hillcats President Chris Jones. “We understand how much fireworks mean to our fans and community, especially on Independence Day, and the satisfaction of our fans is our highest priority. We are currently in communication with the fireworks company to address the unfortunate deficiencies with the show that was supposed to be the biggest and best of the year.”

With that in the mind, the Hillcats would like to invite the entire community back to City Stadium on Saturday, July 6, to enjoy the baseball game and our next fireworks show FREE of charge. Anyone that has already purchased tickets for July 6 will be able to redeem those for any other fireworks night for the remainder of the season.