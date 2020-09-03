Hillcats present inaugural Wood Bat Classic

Inaugural Hillcats Wood Bat Classic this Weekend

Lynchburg, Va.- The Lynchburg Hillcats are excited to host the inaugural Hillcats Wood Bat Classic starting Friday, September 4, 2020 through Monday, September 7, 2020.

The Hillcats are hosting eighteen different travel teams coming from all around the mid-Atlantic region. Games will take place at Bank of the James Stadium, Liberty University’s Baseball Stadium, and Liberty Christian Academy’s Baseball Field. Tickets will be sold at each respective location for $10 per day and are valid for access into all stadiums each day.

“We are excited to bring high level travel baseball to Lynchburg,” said Hillcats President Chris Jones. “This will be a fun event for our community that will become an annual experience.”

Concessions will be open for fans to enjoy while watching games at the Bank of the James Stadium. A limited menu will be available at Liberty Christian Academy as well.

The championship game will be held at Bank of the James Stadium on Monday, September 7th at 2:30 pm.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The Hillcats are eight-time Carolina League Champions, having most recently won the Mills Cup Championship in 2017.