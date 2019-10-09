Hillcats to host 2020 All-Star game

| By

The Lynchburg Hillcats will host next season’s Carolina League all-star game. Team officials say it will be the first time Lynchburg has done so since 1995. The Hillcats will have home contests next season on days that include Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, July 4th, and Labor Day.

NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Hillcats, A-Adv. affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, have announced their 2020 Carolina League schedule, which begins on Thursday, April 9 in Salem, for a four-game series against the Red Sox. Lynchburg’s home opener is slated for Monday, April 13 against another North Division rival in the Frederick Keys.

The 2020 Carolina League All-Star Classic will take place on Tuesday, June 23 at City Stadium. It will be the first time Lynchburg has hosted the event since 1995. Details and ticketing information for the All-Star Classic will be released at a later date.

Lynchburg will host their popular Independence Day celebration at City Stadium on Saturday, July 4, entertaining the defending Carolina League Champion Wilmington Blue Rocks, in the opener of a three-game series. Other key home dates include Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10 against Salem, and Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21 in the first half finale against Frederick. The Hillcats are also home for Memorial Day on Monday, May 25 versus the Blue Rocks, as well as Labor Day on Monday, September 7 against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, which also marks the final game of the regular season.

By month, the Hillcats will play 10 home games in April, 13 in May, 13 in June, 14 in July, 16 in August and four in September.

Different from last season, the Carolina League reshuffled its scheduling to allow clubs the opportunity to play more divisional contests. Overall, 74 of the Hillcats 140 games come against North Division competition in 2020, compared to just 55 in 2019.

Of those 74 in-division games against the CL North, the Hillcats will play Wilmington a team-high 22 times in 2020 (13 home and nine away). Lynchburg will face off with Frederick 18 times (10 home and eight away), Salem 17 times (six home and 11 away), and Fredericksburg (formally Potomac) a total of 17 times (six home and 11 away).

Lynchburg’s 66 non-division games will consist of a CL South-high 18 versus the Carolina Mudcats, (eight home and 10 away). The Hillcats will square off with Winston-Salem 13 times (seven home and six away), Myrtle Beach 13 times (seven home and six away) and Fayetteville 13 times (10 home and three away). Lynchburg’s least frequent opponent in 2020 is Down East, as the two club’s will match up just nine times (three home and six away).

All game times at City Stadium in 2020 will be announced at a later date. A printable version of the Hillcats’ 2020 schedule can be found here and is also attached to this release.

2020 Season Ticket plans are on sale now. For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium Box Office.