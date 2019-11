Hitting the highway? Gas prices are much higher in states north of us

If you are hitting the highways any time this long holiday weekend, you will find average national gas prices at their highest Thanksgiving levels in five years — but not all that much higher than last year at this time. Virginia continues to have among the lowest average prices in the country, and much lower than states to our north like Pennsylvania and New York. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

11-27 Thanksgiving Travel Wrap-WLNI-WEB