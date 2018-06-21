Honduran woman fearing deportation given sanctuary in Va church

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A Honduran woman who says she’s facing deportation has taken sanctuary in a Virginia church. Abbie Arevalo-Herrera came to the U.S. in 2014 and has sought asylum based on what she says are death threats against her by the father of her oldest child. She reported receiving a call earlier this week telling her she would be deported to Honduras. Immigrant advocates said at a news conference Wednesday they believe her deportation order stems from a recent ruling from Attorney General Jeff Sessions that asylum seekers can no longer cite domestic abuse and gang violence as reasons to gain entry into the U.S. Arevalo-Herrera is at the First Unitarian Universalist Church in Richmond while she appeals. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.