Hornets’ men’s basketball nationally ranked for first time

From the University of Lynchburg:For the first time in program history, University of Lynchburg’s men’s basketball team is ranked in the D3hoops.com top 25. The Hornets checked into the poll at No. 22 on its Monday-night release. Lynchburg is off to a 7-0 start for the first time in the program’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference era, including last week’s wins over two previously unbeaten teams — defending conference champion Emory & Henry and former No. 22 Christopher Newport.

Wins over Ferrum, St. Mary’s (Md.), Randolph, Eastern Mennonite, and Mary Washington rounded out the Hornets’ schedule. The Hornets will hit the road for the first time this season this coming week with trips to Guilford (Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m.) and Methodist (Saturday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m.). Lynchburg received votes in the final poll of the 2015-16 season but never broke into the top 25.