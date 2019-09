House GOP leaders say energy costs will rise if Dems gain control

Republican leaders in the House of Delegates have started to present their strategy to maintain their narrow control of the body in November’s elections. They started yesterday with energy as the focal point, saying if Democrats gain House control, their policies will lead to energy bills likely to average 10% higher. Democrats say cap and trade will mean cleaner, healthier air in Virginia. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

