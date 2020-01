House of Delegates GOP asks Democrats: Where are the rules?

| By

The Virginia House of Delegates will be the most diverse ever, both in membership and leadership. But Republicans immediately took the Democratic majority to task for not having the body’s rules ready to go on day one. The rules provide the procedural framework for the entire session. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

01-09 House of Delegates Wrap-WLNI-WEB