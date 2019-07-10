How does your garden grow?

William Layton, of 3 Ridge Organics, updates us on his experimental urban farm proposal to City Council.
William Layton interview (City Council update)
Trump vows to ‘substantially’ increase sanctions on Iran in response to uranium enrichment
Confusion hangs over Mueller testimony, as Dems plan marathon hearings
Bride walks down aisle and dances with son who has 'life-limiting' heart defect: 'Literally everyone started crying'
Integrity of China’s Three Gorges Dam questioned despite officials dismissing it as safe
Alligator in South Carolina rescued after soccer ball found lodged in mouth: 'It looked like he wasn't alive'
Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public FileCopyright © 2019 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom
If you need assistance reviewing any of the information in our FCC Public File please contact our business office at 540.774.9200 or use the form on the contact us page of this site.