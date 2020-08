HumanKind seeks to make up fundraising shortfall

HumanKind is trying to make up a 60-thousand dollar shortfall caused by the cancellation of the “Over the Edge”fundraiser, where people raise money to rappel down the Bank of The James building downtown. HumanKind’s Ashleigh Karol spoke with the Morning Line:

The website to make a donation is humankind.org/overtheedge.