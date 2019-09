Hurricanes can create gas price spikes, so what about Dorian?

Major hurricanes can have significant impacts on gas prices — at least on a temporary basis. But as Dorian nears the U.S. mainland, we will probably not see any noticeable increases this time around. Analysts at GasBuddy.com tell us unlike the Texas Gulf Coast, there are no refineries in Florida, and it is when refineries must shut down the supply drops and prices rise. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

