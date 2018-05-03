Improvements to South Amherst Highway will mean delays in coming months

VDOT is putting the word out to expect lane closures and resulting delays in coming months on Route 29 Business from Madison Heights to the Town of Amherst. It’s part of a project to widen shoulders – and install rumble strips – on the South Amherst Highway. The project should be complete by August.

From VDOT: LYNCHBURG, Va – Motorists should prepare for potential delays on Route 29 Business from Madison Heights to the Town of Amherst over the next few months. Temporary lane closures will be used during trench widening. During this work, crews will excavate material along the road’s edges before strengthening and stabilizing the base. The paved widened sections will be remarked when the work is completed. The purpose of this work is to increase paved shoulders and install rumble strips on the outside edges of the lanes to provide for safer driving conditions.The project is expected to be complete by August 201