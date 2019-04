Seven years after Heather Hodges disappeared, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it has a “suspect”, but they are not saying much beyond that. For years, they have said there is a “person of interest”, but this is one of the few, if only, times they have used the word “suspect”. The latest from WLNI’s Evan Jones.

