In-person voting begins today in Virginia

Today is the day in-person voting opens across Virginia. This year, Virginia voters do not have to provide an excuse to vote by mail. The Department of Elections has lifted that restriction to encourage people to vote from home and avoid the risk of COVID-19 exposure. Lynchburg residents can vote early at the Lynchburg Registrar’s Office on Kemper Street beginning Friday. They can also apply online or request an application to vote by mail. Or they can Vote In-person at their regular precincts on election day, November 3. The MorningLine spoke with Lynchburg Council Member Chris Faraldi about voting options:

Here is the entire news release from the City of Lynchburg:

Presidential and General Election Information for Lynchburg Residents

The City of Lynchburg’s Registrar’s Office, along with the Virginia Department of Elections, encourages voters to protect their health during COVID-19 outbreak. Voters have three options to vote in this election. 1. Apply Online or Request an Application to Vote By Mailhere. Request a vote-by-mail application by calling the Registrar’s Office at (434) 477-5999. After applying, you can check to see if your absentee application was received and whether your ballot was sent and received by visiting the Citizen Portal here. 2.Early Voting In-PersonResidents can vote early at the Lynchburg Registrar’s Office, 825 Kemper Street, (Kemper Street Station) beginning 45 days before Election Day. The Registrar’s Office is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. In addition the Registrar’s Office will be open the two Saturdays before Election Day, October 24 and 31, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. To vote early in-person, do the following: • Starting 45 days before Election Day, visit the Registrar’s Office to vote early. Remember, the Saturday before Election Day is the last day to vote early. • You do not have to have a reason or fill out an application to vote early. • At the Registrar’s Office, you must provide your name and address and show an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID Confirmation Statement. • Accessible equipment and/or curbside voting are available upon request. 3. Vote In-person at Your Regular PrecinctPolls will be open in all precincts on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Ballot Drop BoxesDrop-off staffed locations for this election will include dropping off ballots in a secure box inside the Lynchburg Registrar’s Office. The Registrar’s Office will be available on the same dates and times listed above. Staff will come to the curbside for voters to drop-off their ballots in the secure box. In addition, secure drop-boxes, staffed by election officials, will be available at each precinct on Election Day. Residents who have not yet registered to vote in the City of Lynchburg or need to make changes to their name and/or address on record must file a voter registration application by Tuesday, October 13, 2020. To request a vote-by-mail ballot or to register or update your voter registration, click here or call (434) 477-5999 to have an absentee ballot application or a voter registration application mailed. The deadline to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot is Friday, October 23, 2020.