In some parts of Virginia, it’s non-stop campaign ad bombardment

| By

You wouldn’t know it our part of the state, but millions of dollars are flowing into this year’s General Assembly campaigns. The money is concentrated on a small number of House and Senate races considered most likely to determine party control of the General Assembly. Statewide, campaign spending already tops an unprecedented $55 million. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

10-23 Virginiai Elections Wrap-WLNI-WEB