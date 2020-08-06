Individual Arrested for Inciting Riot at Fifth and Federal

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested an individual for throwing an explosive and inciting a riot the night of May 31 at Fifth and Federal.

On May 31, 2020, several hours of peaceful protests near the Fifth and Federal roundabout devolved into violent activity after protesters heard a loud bang in the area. LPD detectives have poured over hours of video evidence and have confirmed that the loud bang came from an individual throwing an M-80 explosive under a car.

The LPD has arrested Edwin Kyle Demerly, 24, of Lynchburg, for conspiring to incite a riot.