Interstate 81 Advisory Committee holds first meeting today

A committee formed to recommend how to best spend $2 billion in Interstate 81 improvements holds its first meeting today in Lexington. It comes after the General Assembly approved that new funding this spring, largely through higher gas taxes in cities and counties along the 81 corridor. The same measure also called for an Interstate 81 Advisory Committee, as WLNI’s Evan Jones reports:

The Interstate 81 Advisory Committee meets at 2:00 pm at the Lexington Hampton In..