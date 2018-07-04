Investigators: Suspect in Lisa Henderson murder was in sights from early going

Campbell County investigators say they had a suspect in mind from the early going for the murder of Lisa Henderson, but it took time to develop the necessary evidence to make this week’s arrest in the as. 25-year-old Marquie Williams of Concord is now charged with killing Henderson. Reporter Andrew Whitehead spoke with Lieutenant L.T. Guthrie at the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office:

07-04 Guthrie Bite-WEB

Lisa Henderson was 22, from Appomattox. She was last seen alive April 5th. her remains were found five days later.