Iron & Ale set to open inside River Ridge Mall

Iron & Ale Bistro is opening in River Ridge Mall as a part of the mall’s redevelopment efforts. The bistro will offer a smaller menu from its original location in Cornerstone as well as handcrafted cocktails and beer and wine on tap. The grand opening for Iron and Ale is on Monday near the Belk department store. WLNI Intern Reporter Rachel Meell has more:

