Is VDOT paving near your home this year? New website shows you

Another summer paving season is now well underway for VDOT — and for the first time, you can see on line exactly which roads are scheduled for work this year. The department is spending more than a half billion dollars this year to repave close to nine thousand lane miles of state-maintained roads. Its new website shows each scheduled project whether planned, in progress or completed. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

Click here to see the map.

Click here for information on reporting roadway information to VDOT. Or you can call (800) FOR-ROAD.