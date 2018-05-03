Ivy Creek Park opens this weekend, now offers kayaks for children 8 and older

Lynchburg’s Parks and Recreation Department now has youth-size kayaks available for rent along with canoes at Clemmons Lake at Ivy Creek Park. They available Saturdays from 10:30 to 4:30 and on Sundays from 1:30 to 4:30. The department is also offering lessons for adults and children during the summer.

News release: Lynchburg Parks and Recreation is proud to announce that we now have youth size kayaks for kids, ages 8 and up at Clemmons Lake at Ivy Creek Park. Starting this Saturday, May 5, these, as well as adult kayaks, can be rented for $6.00 per hour on Saturdays from 10:30am-4:30pm and Sundays from 1:30pm-4:30pm. Canoe rentals are also available to rent during those times for $8.00 per hour. For those that want to learn, canoe and kayak lessons for adults and children are offered during the summer. Cash, check or Visa/Mastercard payments are accepted and personal flotation devices (PFDs) will be provided. Kayaks and canoes must be rented from Lynchburg Parks and Rec as no outside kayaks or canoes are permitted.



Ivy Creek Park (the nature park) is located at 118 Clemmons Lake Place in the Lynchpin Industrial Park. Ivy Creek Park is a green oasis that includes the six-acre Clemmons Lake, multi-use trails, picnic and play areas, as well as an auxiliary site for the naturalists of the Nature Zone and some of their aquatically-inclined reptiles and amphibians. For more information, please contact (434) 455-5878.