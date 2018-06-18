J.E.B. Stuart Elementary may be renamed after Barack Obama

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The school board of Virginia’s capital city is set to consider changing the moniker of a school named after a Confederate general. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that officials might rename J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School after former President Barack Obama. Obama’s name is one of seven finalists for the school’s new name. Other possibilities include Oliver Hill, a late civil rights attorney, and Henry Marsh, the city’s first black mayor. More than 90 percent of the school’s student body is African American. The youngsters recently voted for their top three choices. The Richmond School Board says the top three finishers will be revealed at their Monday evening session. Richmond’s effort follows Petersburg’s February vote to rename three Confederate-named schools. Stuart was a slave owner and a prominent Confederate cavalry commander.