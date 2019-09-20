Jail head: Excessive force possible, but officers did not beat inmate

Blue Ridge Regional Jail Administrator Tim Trent says it is possible that one of his officers used excessive force on an inmate taken to Lynchburg General Hospital in May — but any suggestion that the inmate was beaten is wrong. Trent spoke today with Reporter Andre Whitehead:

Trent says when he first received the allegations, an internal investigation immediately followed — one that found enough evidence to turn it over to Lynchburg Police, who have now forwarded their findings to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office.

Here is Whitehead’s full conversation with Tim Trent:

