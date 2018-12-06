UPDATE: Testimony ends in James Fields Jr. trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Testimony has ended in the trial of a man accused of deliberately driving his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia. James Alex Fields Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and other counts for killing one counterprotester and injuring dozens more in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. A final defense witness testified Thursday that Fields appeared calm and “maybe a little bit scared” after police declared an “unlawful assembly” and forced the crowds to disperse after violent clashes between white nationalists and counterprotesters. Fields’ lawyers claim he was afraid for his life when he later drove into a crowd of counterprotesters. Prosecutors say he was angry.

Prosecutors called a Charlottesville police detective as a rebuttal witness in an attempt to cast doubt on the testimony of a member of a left-wing defense group who said he scared away a man driving a “gray muscle car” repeatedly circling a park where counterprotesters had gathered. The witness said he saw the car about 30 minutes to an hour before Fields slammed his gray Dodge Challenger into counterprotesters. The detective, however, said geolocation data from Fields’ phone indicates his car was in the vicinity of the park only once, about four minutes before Fields struck counterprotesters in a different location.