James Madison University moving to mostly online instruction

| By

AP-VA–Virus Outbreak-James Madison University

Sep 01, 2020 7:34PM (GMT 23:34)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison University will transition at least temporarily to primarily online instruction after experiencing a “rapid increase” in cases of COVID-19 among students. The Virginia school’s president made the announcement in a letter that was posted on its website Tuesday night. The letter said in-person classes will shift online no later than Monday, by which time residential students will be asked to return home unless they seek an exemption to stay. The public school with about 20,000 undergraduate students joins a growing number of colleges around the U.S. that have reversed course or altered plans for in-person instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Morning Line talked with former George Mason Law School Dean Rich Kelsey, who has a son at JMU and has written a book about the high cost of a college education: