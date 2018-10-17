Janet’s Five and Dine

October 17th, 2018 | Written by:
CROCK POT CRUST-LESS PIZZA
F & L Market has family pack ground beef for $2.49 lb. This low carb recipe gives you the flavor of pizza without the carbs. It’s also fun game day fare to serve with Italian bread bites.
Instructions
  1. Brown 1 pound of ground beef and 1 Tbs of Italian seasoning in a skillet on the stove over medium/high heat and drain
  2. Put your beef and small bag of mozzarella in a bowl and mix it together
  3. Spray your crock pot lightly with cooking spray
  4. Evenly spread out your beef mixture in your crock pot
  5. Pour 1 jar of pizza sauce across the top and spread out evenly
  6. Top with your pizza blend cheese and toppings
  7. Cover and cook on low for around 4 hours
Recipe Notes
  • use a 5-6 quart slow cooker since there is quite a bit in this recipe.
  • All slow cookers cook differently, so cooking times are always a basic guideline

 









