Janet’s Five and Dine

CROCK POT CRUST-LESS PIZZA

F & L Market has family pack ground beef for $2.49 lb. This low carb recipe gives you the flavor of pizza without the carbs. It’s also fun game day fare to serve with Italian bread bites.

Instructions

Brown 1 pound of ground beef and 1 Tbs of Italian seasoning in a skillet on the stove over medium/high heat and drain Put your beef and small bag of mozzarella in a bowl and mix it together Spray your crock pot lightly with cooking spray Evenly spread out your beef mixture in your crock pot Pour 1 jar of pizza sauce across the top and spread out evenly Top with your pizza blend cheese and toppings Cover and cook on low for around 4 hours

Recipe Notes