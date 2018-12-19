Janet’s Five and Dine

F & L Market has Pork Chops for $1.49 this is a recipe that makes the chops holiday table worthy!

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Season the pork chops with salt and pepper to taste and the chopped rosemary.

In a large oven proof skillet or cast iron pan, heat up the olive oil. Add the pork chops and cook each side until golden brown, about 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Transfer the skillet to the oven and cook for about 12 to 15 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit. (see notes)

Remove the skillet from the oven and transfer the pork chops to a platter. Cover them loosely with aluminum foil and let them rest while you make the sauce.

Pour off any excess fat from the skillet. Return the skillet to the stove top over medium high heat. Pour in the port and stir scraping the bottom of the pan.

Add the cranberries and simmer for about 5 minutes or until the liquid reduces by half. Lower the heat to medium low and add the hoisin sauce. Stir and simmer for about 3 minutes. Whisk in the butter until well combined.

Taste the sauce and adjust seasoning. (you can add extra hoisin sauce to your taste).