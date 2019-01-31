Janet’s Five and Dine

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray an 8-inch square or oval baking dish with nonstick cookie spray.

In a large mixing bowl, stir together cream cheese, sour cream and Ranch seasoning mix until well combined. Stir in bacon, 1 cup cheddar cheese and shredded chicken. Add hot sauce if desired.

Pour into the prepared baking dish. Top with remaining ½ cup cheddar cheese and bacon.

