Janet’s Five and Dine

Hot Chicken Crack Dip

F & L Market has Cottage Brand Bacon for $2.29. Use it to make this fantastic Super Bowl snack!
Ingredients
  • 12 ounces cream cheese softened
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 pack Ranch Seasoning Mix or 2 tablespoons
  • 4-5 slices of bacon cooked crisp, drained and crumbled, 1 tablespoon reserved for garnish
  • 1 ½ cups freshly shredded Cheddar cheese divided
  • 1 ½ cups cooked and shredded chicken breast
  • Hot sauce or Buffalo sauce to taste (optional)
  • 2 green onions thinly sliced
  • 1 green onion thinly sliced, for garnish
Instructions
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray an 8-inch square or oval baking dish with nonstick cookie spray.
  • In a large mixing bowl, stir together cream cheese, sour cream and Ranch seasoning mix until well combined. Stir in bacon, 1 cup cheddar cheese and shredded chicken. Add hot sauce if desired.
  • Pour into the prepared baking dish. Top with remaining ½ cup cheddar cheese and bacon.
  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes or until golden and bubbly. If you want a more golden top, add a few minutes under the broiler.
  • Garnish with green onions. Serve hot with tortilla chips, corn chips or crackers.

