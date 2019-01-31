Janet’s Five and Dine
Hot Chicken Crack Dip
F & L Market has Cottage Brand Bacon for $2.29. Use it to make this fantastic Super Bowl snack!
Ingredients
-
12 ounces cream cheese softened
-
1 cup sour cream
-
1 pack Ranch Seasoning Mix or 2 tablespoons
-
4-5 slices of bacon cooked crisp, drained and crumbled, 1 tablespoon reserved for garnish
-
1 ½ cups freshly shredded Cheddar cheese divided
-
1 ½ cups cooked and shredded chicken breast
-
Hot sauce or Buffalo sauce to taste (optional)
-
2 green onions thinly sliced
-
1 green onion thinly sliced, for garnish
Instructions
-
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray an 8-inch square or oval baking dish with nonstick cookie spray.
-
In a large mixing bowl, stir together cream cheese, sour cream and Ranch seasoning mix until well combined. Stir in bacon, 1 cup cheddar cheese and shredded chicken. Add hot sauce if desired.
-
Pour into the prepared baking dish. Top with remaining ½ cup cheddar cheese and bacon.
-
Bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes or until golden and bubbly. If you want a more golden top, add a few minutes under the broiler.
-
Garnish with green onions. Serve hot with tortilla chips, corn chips or crackers.