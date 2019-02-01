Janet’s Five and Dine
Spicy Avocado Hummus
F & L Market has avocados for .69 each, use them to make this terrific game day hummus!
Ingredients
-
2 avocados
-
1 can chickpeas (drained and rinsed)
-
2 garlic cloves
-
2 tablespoons lime juice (approx. 1 lime)
-
15-20 sprigs cilantro (rinsed and bottoms twisted off)
-
1/2 jalapeno
-
1/2 teaspoon cumin
-
1/2 teaspoon salt
-
freshly ground pepper
-
2 tablespoons olive oil
-
splash water
Instructions
-
Drain and rinse a can of chickpeas.
-
Add chickpeas to a blender or food processor along with the flesh of 2 avocados, 2 peeled garlic cloves, 2 Tablespoons lime juice, 15-20 sprigs cilantro (rinsed and bottoms twisted off), 1/2 teaspoon cumin, 1/2 teaspoon salt, freshly ground pepper, and 2 Tablespoons of olive oil
-
Add a splash of water to the blender and blend until combined well. Taste for seasoning. (I added a squeeze of lime and another pinch of salt to this batch).
-
Serve immediately. Store in an airtight container in the fridge.