Janet’s Five and Dine

Spicy Avocado Hummus

F & L Market has avocados for .69 each, use them to make this terrific game day hummus!
Ingredients
  • 2 avocados
  • 1 can chickpeas (drained and rinsed)
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice (approx. 1 lime)
  • 15-20 sprigs cilantro (rinsed and bottoms twisted off)
  • 1/2 jalapeno
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • splash water
Instructions
  1. Drain and rinse a can of chickpeas.
  2. Add chickpeas to a blender or food processor along with the flesh of 2 avocados, 2 peeled garlic cloves, 2 Tablespoons lime juice, 15-20 sprigs cilantro (rinsed and bottoms twisted off), 1/2 teaspoon cumin, 1/2 teaspoon salt, freshly ground pepper, and 2 Tablespoons of olive oil
  3. Add a splash of water to the blender and blend until combined well. Taste for seasoning.  (I added a squeeze of lime and another pinch of salt to this batch).
  4. Serve immediately.  Store in an airtight container in the fridge.  

